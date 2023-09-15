State Police are searching for former Central PA field hockey coach charged with sexual assault of juvenile girl

William Gaudette III, 78, allegedly fled the area after being charged with sexual assault of a player he coached in 2020. The girl was less than 16 at the time.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State Police are searching for a veteran field hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in South Hanover Township in 2020.

William Francis Gaudette III, 78, allegedly assaulted the girl several times over a period of about a year. He was charged in October 2021 following an investigation of the allegations, and allegedly fled the area after he was charged, according to police.

Before he was charged, Gaudette's social media accounts on Facebook and LinkedIn listed him as the founder, coaching director and coach of East Coast Field Hockey, a club team located in Mechanicsburg.

He had coached at East Coast Field Hockey for 39 years, according to his Linkedin page.

Gaudette also coached with the International Hockey Federation, his Linkedin profile claimed.

Police say they began investigating Gaudette after receiving a tip from Dauphin County Children and Youth Services on September 10, 2021.

After investigating the victim's claims, police obtained an arrest warrant for Gaudette, charging him with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and witness intimidation.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, court records show.

The victim allegedly told police that Gaudette's abuse began in June 2020, and lasted about 13 months.

She accused Gaudette of touching her genitals over and under her clothing and raping her, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

The victim told police the alleged sexual assaults occurred approximately twice per week, police claim.

The victim said that before she reported the abuse to authorities, she spoke to Gaudette about it. He allegedly told her that if she reported the abuse, she would be deported from the U.S., according to the complaint.