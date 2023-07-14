Woman wanted for leading police on high-speed chase through Harrisburg earlier this year

Courtney Buckner, 37, is accused of fleeing a traffic stop in the city in March. She has a history of fleeing from police, authorities said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police are searching for a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through the city of Harrisburg earlier this year.

Courtney Buckner, 37, has an active felony arrest warrant and is also wanted for violating parole, authorities said. She is also awaiting trial in Lebanon County on charges of possession with intent to deliver and firearms act violations, according to police.

At about 8:05 a.m. on March 8, Buckner was driving a Honda Civic with Pennsylvania registration LTN5010 when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Harrisburg. The vehicle had previously been involved with a police chase, State Police claim.

Buckner allegedly fled from the scene of the traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase through the city. The pursuit was terminated after several minutes due to the risk to public safety, police said.

Buckner's drivers license was suspended at the time of the incident, according to police.

After the alleged incident, State Police charged Buckner with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police and summary violations of driving under a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving, 25 violations for running through stop signs, multiple counts of failing to signal turns, driving at unsafe speeds and failure to use a seatbelt, according to police.