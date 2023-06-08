State Police in Chambersburg release Top 5 Most Wanted

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released their Top 5 Most Wanted list in Chambersburg, Franklin County.
The top 5 most wanted are as follows:
- Bernard Lynwood Craig, 69, from St. Thomas, is wanted for a 2019 possession of a firearm prohibited. He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, is 5'07" and weighs 210 pounds.
- Sadam L. Cheridor, 31, from Chambersburg, is wanted for a 2019 rape and sexual assault in Chambersburg. He is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 6'00" and weighs 170 pounds.
- Malcolm Neals, 33, from Shippensburg, is wanted for charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation, harassment and false imprisonment in Chambersburg. He is described as 6'03, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
- Jaequan Char Washington, 23, from Shippensburg, is wanted for a 2023 escape from Franklin County Jail in Chambersburg. He is described as 5'05", weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
- Tayyih Yusuf Thorne, 26, from Philadelphia is wanted for charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to deliver in Chambersburg. He is described as 5'11", weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on the location of these suspects should contact Troop H Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.