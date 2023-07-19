State Police investigating string of car thefts in York County

The suspect reportedly broke the window of one car and stole driver's licenses, debit/credit cards and money from other vehicles.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect in a series of car thefts.

According to the Troop J York Station, troopers were notified of multiple thefts from cars at Kidsville Junction Preschool, located in Fawn Township.

At the scene, investigating troopers discovered the suspect was able to break into four cars and attempted to enter two in the preschool parking lot on June 23 at 7:30 a.m.

The suspect reportedly broke the window of one car and stole driver's licenses, debit/credit cards and money from other vehicles.

Video surveillance of the parking lot showed a dark gray Jeep Gladiator entering the parking lot and the suspect leaving the car to break into the parked vehicles.

After breaking into multiple cars, the suspect fled the scene north on Hunt Club Road in the Jeep Gladiator, according to PSP. The attached photo is what the suspect allegedly drove away in.