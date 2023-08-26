State Police investigating attempted vehicle theft, damages to vehicles in Franklin County

​Police say several arrests have already been made in connection to the incident.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft, and multiple vehicles damaged in Guilford Township.

On Aug. 1, police were called to a vehicle service shop on Wayne Avenue for reported damaged vehicles.

During their investigation, police discovered three people tried to steal a vehicle from the parking lot and when that proved unsuccessful, they broke into several other vehicles causing damages.

At least eight vehicles were targeted.

Police say several arrests have already been made in connection to the incident.

According to the police report, a 20-year-old man from Greencastle and a 17-year-old from Hagerstown, Maryland are among the arrested.