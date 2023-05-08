State Police investigating arson that destroyed mobile home

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an act of arson that destroyed an elderly woman's mobile home, troopers said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit is investigating an intentionally set fire that destroyed an elderly woman's mobile home in April, troopers announced.

The arson occurred on April 30 at 12:30 a.m., police said. The Franklin County mobile home was a total loss.

The single-wide home was vacant at the time of the fire, authorities said. It sat on the 1200 block of Shimpstown Road in Montgomery Township.

No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, PSP said.