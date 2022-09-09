State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County

Gheorghe Roland, 30, reportedly drove the BMW that approached the victim. A female passenger in the backseat then pulled out a handgun.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County.

Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township.

Authorities say also in the BMW was a girl, approximately 8-years-old, in the front passenger seat, crying. Additionally, an adult woman was in the back of the vehicle.

She has been described as an older female, approximately late 40’s to early 50’s. Witness statements have described her as possibly wearing a white bonnet or handkerchief, gold ring with gem on top on her right hand, and possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt over top of a dress.

The driver, Roland, reportedly approached the victim while he was outside his home. In broken English, Roland reportedly held up gold chains and told the victim that he needed gas money.

According to police, the victim pulled out approximately $137 from his pocket with the intention of giving Roland $5, but the woman in the backseat then pulled out a handgun.

The victim reportedly gave the suspects his money, then the woman demanded the victim's Apple Watch.

There was another reported suspicious incident in the 2100 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, where a caller reported to police that a man approached him. The man reportedly told the caller that he was out of gas and offered to exchange jewelry for fuel.

Stemming from these incidents, Roland has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and endangering the welfare of a child. Police believe that Roland has traveled to Texas, as the vehicle registration was located in Harris County, Texas.

Police do not believe that Roland is an active threat within the area at this time.

The attached photo is the alleged vehicle the suspect drove.