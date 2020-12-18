State Police investigate theft of two Yorkiepoo puppies in Perry County

The 5-week-old male puppies are worth $2,500 apiece, police say. They were stolen sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from a Millerstown kennel.

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. —

State Police are investigating the alleged theft of two puppies from a home in Perry County.

The alleged theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Arndt Road in Millerstown, police say. The victims reported someone broke into a dog kennel behind their residence and stole a pair of Yorkiepoo puppies.

The dogs are described as red/brown in color, and are valued at $2,500 apiece, police say. Both puppies are male and are about five weeks old.

The photo above is of one of the stolen puppies, but both look alike, police say.