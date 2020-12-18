State Police investigate theft of two Yorkiepoo puppies in Perry County

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. —
State Police are investigating the alleged theft of two puppies from a home in Perry County.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Arndt Road in Millerstown, police say. The victims reported someone broke into a dog kennel behind their residence and stole a pair of Yorkiepoo puppies.
The dogs are described as red/brown in color, and are valued at $2,500 apiece, police say. Both puppies are male and are about five weeks old.
The photo above is of one of the stolen puppies, but both look alike, police say.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).