Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County.

Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and stole several known items, according to state police.

State police do not know at this time, however, how or in what direction the suspect(s) fled.