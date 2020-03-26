State police investigate a church burglary and vandalism in Lebanon county

The burglary happened sometime overnight March 24

State police in Lebanon County investigate a church vandalism and burglary that caused thousands of dollars in damage in Union Township.

Police say sometime between the evening of March 24 and morning of March 25, someone broke into the Moonshine United Zion Church on Moonshine Road.

The actor(s) damaged the front and side doors with a hammer, shattered a church sign, and used the hammer to punch holes in the wall.

A white, Asus laptop was also stolen.