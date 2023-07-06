State Police in Gettysburg involved in 2 high-speed chases on Independence Day

Pennsylvania State Police from the Gettysburg barracks were involved in two chases with cars topping 100 mph on the Fourth of July.

The first chase began at 7:34 p.m. when troopers attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle on Woodside Road in Straban Township. When the driver fled, State Police attempted an induced stop.

The chase lasted approximately seven-and-a-half miles, ending near the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Shealer Road when the trooper became concerned for the safety of those celebrating Independence Day in Gettysburg Borough. Troopers say the driver reached speeds of 110 mph during the chase.

The trooper pursuing the motorcyclist recognized the suspect from a prior interaction, and an arrest warrant for them was obtained.

The second chase took place at 8:18 p.m. on Capitol Hill Road in Franklin Township. State Police say they saw a Toyota Highlander driving at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.