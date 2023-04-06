State Police release Franklin County's Top 5 Most Wanted

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police just released their Top 5 Most Wanted list in Franklin County.
The top 5 most wanted is as follows:
- Bernard Lynwood Craig, 69, from St. Thomas, is wanted for a 2019 possession of a firearm prohibited. He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, is 5'07" and weighs 210 pounds.
- Sadam L. Cheridor, 31, from Chambersburg, is wanted for a 2019 rape and sexual assault in Chambersburg. He is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 6'00" and weighs 170 pounds.
- Matthew Dylan McCloud, 28, from Chester, SC, is wanted for a 2021 homicide by vehicle while DUI, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault by vehicle. He is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, is 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds.
- Oscar Luis Santiago-Garcia, 30, from Chambersburg, is wanted for a 2019 manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver in Chambersburg. He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, is 5'07" and weighs 210 pounds.
- Andy Jay Pizarro Colon, 25, from Harrisburg, is wanted for a 2021 manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture of deliver in Chambersburg charge. He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, is 5'07" and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on the location of these suspects should contact Troop H Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.