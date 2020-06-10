State Police: Dauphin County man tried to arrange sexual encounter with a horse

Norman Zalek, 53, allegedly wanted to rent the horse from a York County woman so that he and his wife could perform sex acts on it, according to police

LYKENS, Pa. — State Police have arrested a 53-year-old Dauphin County man accused of attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a horse.

Norman S. Zalek, of Oakdale Station Road, Lykens, is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with an animal, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

He was charged Sept. 30 after an investigation that began on August 5, State Police say.

According to police, the investigation was launched when a Shrewsbury Township, York County woman contacted them regarding a message she had received on Facebook from a man she identified as Zalek. The woman said she owns a horse named Bentley, and often offers the animal for rides and training to families looking to teach their children about horses.

In the exchange of Facebook messages -- which the woman shared with police -- Zalek asked the woman if she would be willing to rent the horse to him and his wife, so that they could have sex and perform sexual activities with it, police allege.

Zalek allegedly told the woman he and his wife were "open-minded" and "like to try different things."

The couple had "never been with a horse in any manner" and "we want to," Zalek told the woman via Facebook, according to police.

State Police say they obtained clearance to conduct a one-way phone recording and arranged for the horse owner to contact Zalek. The woman successfully contacted Zalek on August 13, police say.

During the conversation, a man believed to be Zalek spoke with the woman and expressed interest in renting her horse for an encounter. He offered her $200, police say.