State Police searching for man accused of punching son in the face

James Lewis Jr., 41, is accused of punching his then-4-year-old son in the face when the child said he did not love him.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Harrisburg are searching for a man accused of punching his then-4-year-old son in the face.

According to a criminal complaint, James Lewis Jr., 41, of Dauphin County, was playing on the floor rolling around with his son when he asked the child to say he loved him. When the child refused, Lewis allegedly hit him in the face, leaving a bruise.

Police say the child's mother is no longer in a relationship with Lewis and has full custody of both of their children. She allegedly would voluntarily take them to visit him up until March 2022, when this incident occurred.

Lewis also allegedly pushed on the child's chest hard enough to make him cough during the same visit. The mother told police she was in a different room preparing a bottle for her other child when these incidents occurred.

The 4-year-old victim allegedly told a child advocate that he did not like to be around his father because he punched him in the face and it gave him a grey and blue mark.

During the interview, the victim allegedly also said that his "face felt sad like his brain was getting ready to pop out," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police say they have tried several times since the alleged abuse occurred to contact Lewis at his home but have been unsuccessful.

He is charged with aggravated assault - victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense, simple assault and harassment - subject other to physical contact.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Pennsylvania State Police at the Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.