State Police: Chester County man sent images of child porn to undercover FBI agent

Police say Israel Faber, 32, of Nottingham, used the Kik messaging app to send two images of a 13-year-old girl exiting a shower to the agent

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old Chester County man is facing multiple charges related to child pornography after State Police say he sent two illicit images of an underage girl in the shower to an undercover agent for the FBI.

Israel Alan Faber, of the 100 block of Honeysuckle Road, Nottingham, is charged with photographing, videotaping or depicting sexual acts with a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of child pornography, sexual abuse of children, and two counts of invasion of privacy relating to an incident that occurred on April 20, according to State Police in Lancaster.

Police say Faber sent the images to the undercover agent using Kik, a social media messaging service. The undercover agent had been a member of a group on Kik known for trading child pornographic images for several weeks, police say.

Faber allegedly sent two images to the undercover agent -- both of a juvenile girl exiting the shower. One image depicted the girl's breasts and genitalia, while the second image showed the girl's right breast and part of her face, according to police. Faber allegedly told the undercover agent he had taken the photos with his phone, and that the girl was 13, police say.