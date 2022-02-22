Man arrested, four State Police troopers taken to hospital following chase, crash in Franklin County

A crash following a police pursuit in Hamilton Township sent four Troopers to the hospital with injuries. A Chambersburg man was arrested in the incident.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been arrested and four State Police troopers were taken to the hospital following a chase and crash on Monday night.

Officials have arrested Christopher Naugle, 36, following the police pursuit in Franklin County.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, on Feb. 21 around 11:45 p.m., authorities attempted to stop a vehicle committing traffic violations in Chambersburg Borough, Franklin Township.

Officials say that the driver, later identified as Naugle, failed to stop his vehicle and a police chase ensued.

During the pursuit, two State Troopers were involved in a crash on Route 30 near Shatzer Orchard Road in Hamilton Township, police said.

Two State Troopers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and two were flown to the hospital with injuries, according to officials.

Police say the officers being treated for serious injuries are in stable condition.