Man arrested, four State Police troopers taken to hospital following chase, crash in Franklin County

A crash following a police pursuit in Hamilton Township sent four Troopers to the hospital with injuries. A Chambersburg man was arrested in the incident.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh background blur

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been arrested and four State Police troopers were taken to the hospital following a chase and crash on Monday night.

Officials have arrested Christopher Naugle, 36, following the police pursuit in Franklin County.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, on Feb. 21 around 11:45 p.m., authorities attempted to stop a vehicle committing traffic violations in Chambersburg Borough, Franklin Township.

Officials say that the driver, later identified as Naugle, failed to stop his vehicle and a police chase ensued.

During the pursuit, two State Troopers were involved in a crash on Route 30 near Shatzer Orchard Road in Hamilton Township, police said.

Two State Troopers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and two were flown to the hospital with injuries, according to officials.

Police say the officers being treated for serious injuries are in stable condition.

Naugle was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple summary traffic violations.

