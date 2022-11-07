State Police warn that burglars appear to be targeting Asian business owners

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning Asian business owners to be on high alert.

PSP said that they are currently investigating a series of burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners.

According to police, these thieves have stolen nearly a million dollars in cash and jewelry from the homes of Chinese restaurant owners across the state.

“While many of these crimes occurred in the northeastern part of the state, similar burglaries have been reported across the commonwealth,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP. “We want business owners to be aware of this trend and take preventive measures.”

Police believe the thieves monitor targets to determine when their homes will be unoccupied.

Then, acting as a team, one person waits outside as a lookout while others enter the home, primarily taking valuables such as cash and jewelry. A getaway driver waits in the car.

Police advise that the burglars may disguise themselves by wearing yellow safety vests or posing as landscapers.

PSP also warn that the home invasions happen very quickly, taking as little as 30 minutes.

In similar burglary cases prosecuted by federal investigators last year, the actors learned where restaurant owners lived by entering their cars for registration cards, installing makeshift tracking devices on their vehicles or following them home from work.

PSP offers these preventive measures: