State Police attempting to locate runaway suspect

Ishan Phinn was admitted to York Hospital but escaped on foot at 7:10 a.m. on April 30.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Troop J were doing a follow-up investigation on the 200 block of Masonic Drive in York County on April 28, when they spotted Ishan Phinn.

Police were aware of Phinn's active arrest warrant out of Gettysburg, however, he managed to flee on foot when troopers tried to take him into custody.

After searching the area, offices found Phinn. They arrested him and took him to York Hospital for evaluation.

While admitted at the hospital, troopers arraigned Phinn on charges of resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension, among others.

On April 30, Phinn, still at York Hospital, was put under official detention by a Corrections Officer from York County Prison.

However, police say Phinn escaped from his room and fled the hospital shortly after 7:00 a.m. on that day.