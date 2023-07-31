State Police: 1 dead after Pittsburgh Greyhound Bus stabbing

According to State Police in Pittsburgh, the incident occurred while a Greyhound Bus was traveling down Interstate I376 on July 30.

PITTSBURGH — State Police in Pittsburgh are currently investigating a homicide that occurred inside a Greyhound Bus on Sunday night.

According to police, while the bus was driving along Interstate I376 around 10:30 p.m., one of the 37 passengers on board began to harass others, before proceeding to pull out a 5"-6" knife from a sheath.

The suspect then allegedly began to stab a victim in the neck several times, while also sustaining a hand injury during this time.

The Greyhound Bus Driver was able to pull over onto the road's shoulder so that police could make entry; the suspect was taken into custody, as well as being taken to a nearby hospital alongside the victim.

Police reports stated that the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff at the hospital.