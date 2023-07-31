State Police: 1 dead after Pittsburgh Greyhound Bus stabbing

PITTSBURGH — State Police in Pittsburgh are currently investigating a homicide that occurred inside a Greyhound Bus on Sunday night.
According to police, while the bus was driving along Interstate I376 around 10:30 p.m., one of the 37 passengers on board began to harass others, before proceeding to pull out a 5"-6" knife from a sheath.
The suspect then allegedly began to stab a victim in the neck several times, while also sustaining a hand injury during this time.
The Greyhound Bus Driver was able to pull over onto the road's shoulder so that police could make entry; the suspect was taken into custody, as well as being taken to a nearby hospital alongside the victim.
Police reports stated that the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff at the hospital.
Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis, Reconstruction Specialists and Forensic Service Units and Criminal Investigators are currently aiding in the ongoing investigation.