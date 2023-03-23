State Office of Inspector General charged 33 people with public assistance fraud in February

Those charged are accused of fraudulently receiving a total of $151,802 in public benefits, State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Office of State Inspector General announced it has filed public assistance fraud charges against 33 individuals last month.

The restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases totals $151,802, the OSIG said. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

"The responsible distribution of public assistance in Pennsylvania is a critical component of our duty to the citizens of this state, and OSIG is committed to safeguarding the integrity of these programs,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “I commend OSIG’s agents for their tireless work in upholding the public trust."

OSIG investigates and prosecutes public assistance fraud and conducts collection activities for the public benefits programs administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

During the month of February, OSIG filed felony charges of fraudulently receiving public assistance against a total of 31 individuals and misdemeanor charges against two separate individuals.

It is alleged that these individuals misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled, OSIG said.

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.