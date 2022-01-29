Suspect arrested after 9-year-old girl escaped from attempted abduction

A nine-year-old girl escaped after being forced into a stranger's car, police said. The community jumped into action to help find the person who did it.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — One day after an alleged abduction attempt escalated into a barricade situation in Stafford, Va., a suspect has been arrested, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Randall Williams, 34, of Stafford County is incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for one count of abduction, police said.

A 9-year-old girl was walking home from a bus stop near Basswood Drive on Friday afternoon when a man she didn't know approached her, police said. The man asked her for directions and then picked her up and forced her into the passenger side of his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

As the man walked around the car toward the driver's side, the girl opened the passenger door and ran home. The man drove away in a black Buick Regal, police said, and officers responded at around 2:50 p.m.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office immediately began investigating leads and collecting evidence. The community stepped into action, police said. Someone sent a photo of the car and others shared possible leads.

Within hours, police identified Williams as a suspect. The SWAT Team surrounded Williams' house on Owens Street and tried to call him outside, at around 9 p.m. Williams refused to come out and it became a barricade situation, police said.

Police deployed a drone and a robot into the home to search for Williams and sent in chemical munitions, while the Crisis Negotiation Team tried unsuccessfully to get him to communicate with them, according to the department. Williams still did not come out.

A K-9 named Titan was then sent into the home, police said. Titan was able to find Williams just before 3 a.m., more than 12 hours after police had first responded.