Police seek to identify suspect from stabbing at bar in Harrisburg

Police are seeking to identify a suspect from a stabbing at a bar in Harrisburg that left two people injured.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured.

Authorities say that on Aug. 5 around 8:30 p.m., two people were stabbed at Bill's Cafe in Harrisburg.

Police say that a suspect entered the bar, stabbed the victims, and fled the scene in a newer white SUV.

The victims took themselves to a local hospital to get treatment for the wounds.

The suspect is described as a man around 30-years-old who was wearing a white t-shirt.