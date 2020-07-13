Woman facing charges after stabbing in Perry County

26-year-old Coraima Hannel Troche is facing charges.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in connection to a stabbing in Perry County.

Coraima Hannel Troche, 26, is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief for her role in the incident.

On July 12 around 7:00 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing along East Main Street in Landisburg Borough.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man had been stabbed and received treatment by EMS for wounds.