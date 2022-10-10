Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County

Dale Martin Jr., 29, is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses relating to the alleged incident, which occurred Sunday morning, police said.

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning.

Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.

The victim, who is an employee at the business, encountered Martin on the premises at about 6:45 a.m., police said. Martin was wearing a J&K Salvage uniform that was later determined to be stolen, according to police.

When the victim confronted Martin, he brandished a folding knife and stabbed and slashed at the victim multiple times before another employee intervened, police claim.

Martin then fled from the scene, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his neck, but did not require treatment from EMS, according to police.

At about 3:03 p.m. Sunday, police were alerted that Martin had returned to J&K Salvage and found him hiding in a shed. He was arrested without incident.

In addition to aggravated assault, Martin is charged with criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

He is being held in York County Prison after bail was denied, according to court records.