Police look to identify attempted theft suspect and apparent Tom & Jerry fan

The suspect, who was wearing a Members Only Tom & Jerry jacket, allegedly tried to break into a vehicle parked in Spring Garden Township Friday morning, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of attempting to break into a vehicle.

In addition to being a potential thief, the suspect is also apparently a fan of classic cartoons, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Surveillance video of an attempted theft in the Regents' Glen neighborhood in the early morning hours of May 13 shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a Members Only Tom & Jerry jacket, police say.

In the video, the suspect appears to make an unsuccessful attempt to break into a vehicle parked in the area of Regents Glen on the 1200 block of Copper Beech Drive, police say.

After failing to get inside the car, the suspect is seen leaving the area on a bicycle, according to police.