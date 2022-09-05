x
Police are investigating two recent armed robberies on Mt. Rose Avenue in York

Spring Garden Township Police believe the two robberies were performed by the same suspect. They occurred on May 4 and May 5, at businesses about a block apart.
Credit: Spring Garden Township Police

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a pair of recent armed robberies in Spring Garden Township that they believe may have been performed by the same suspect. 

The first robbery occurred at 11:47 p.m. on May 4 at an A-Plus Sunoco convenience store on the 1300 block of Mt. Rose Avenue, according to Spring Garden Township Police. 

The second robbery occurred at a Central Mart on the 1200 block of Mt. Rose Avenue at about the same time on May 5, police say.

In both instances, the suspect had a black handgun and wore a clear plastic glove on his right hand with no glove on his left hand, police say. 

The suspect is described as a black male with bright hazel eyes, approximately 5' 9" to 6' tall, with a thin build. He was wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and a face mask during both robberies. 

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Det. Dony Harbaugh at 717-843-0851 or dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

