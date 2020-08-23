Son facing homicide charge in father's death

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is being charged with homicide after he assaulted his father who died of his injuries.
Late Saturday night, state police responded to a home on the 100 block of North Pine Grove Street, in Bethel Township, for a reported assault.
The 9-1-1 caller asked for an ambulance because he had assaulted his father, police say.
Noah Hodges, 22, admitted to police to assaulting his father, 66-year-old Lewis Hodges, causing him serious bodily injury, according to the police report.
Lewis Hodges was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
Noah Hodges is facing one count of criminal homicide.