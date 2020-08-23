Son facing homicide charge in father's death

Noah Hodges, 22, admitted to police to assaulting his father, 66-year-old Lewis Hodges.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is being charged with homicide after he assaulted his father who died of his injuries.

Late Saturday night, state police responded to a home on the 100 block of North Pine Grove Street, in Bethel Township, for a reported assault.

The 9-1-1 caller asked for an ambulance because he had assaulted his father, police say.

Noah Hodges, 22, admitted to police to assaulting his father, 66-year-old Lewis Hodges, causing him serious bodily injury, according to the police report.

Lewis Hodges was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.