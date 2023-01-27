Cell phone smuggling scheme at Dauphin County Prison leads to 4-year sentence for conspirator

Danny Cruz, 44, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for facilitating a cell phone smuggling scheme at Dauphin County Prison in 2015 and 2016.

Danny Cruz, 44, of Harrisburg, bribed former Corrections Officer Kyle Bower to deliver several phones between October 2015 and January 2016. Cruz's mother would give the phones and cash to Bower, who would then deliver the phones to the inmate. Cruz and his mother paid Bower hundreds of dollars for each phone he brought into the prison, authorities said.

Cruz was incarcerated for charges of attempted murder at the time of this scheme. A judge ordered that he will serve his 51-month sentence for the smuggling after he finishes serving his nine- to 20-year sentence for the attempted murder.