York man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting 13-year-olds, related charges

YORK, Pa. — A York man faces a 25-year prison sentence after admitting to sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls and possessing child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today.
Sinhue Johnson Jr., 27, said he sexually assaulted one of his victims in 2018 and 2019 and the other in 2020. He enticed the young girls to take explicit pictures of themselves, as well as possessed "hundreds of images or videos" of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.
In addition to his 25 years in prison, Johnson will undergo a 15-year term of supervised release after his sentence is served.
This case was investigated by the FBI and brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.