York man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting 13-year-olds, related charges

Sinhue Johnson Jr., 27, faces a quarter century in prison plus another 15 years of supervised release for sexually assaulting two girls and possessing child porn.

YORK, Pa. — A York man faces a 25-year prison sentence after admitting to sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls and possessing child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today.

Sinhue Johnson Jr., 27, said he sexually assaulted one of his victims in 2018 and 2019 and the other in 2020. He enticed the young girls to take explicit pictures of themselves, as well as possessed "hundreds of images or videos" of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

In addition to his 25 years in prison, Johnson will undergo a 15-year term of supervised release after his sentence is served.