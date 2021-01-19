Shrewsbury man charged with burglary and theft

Destin Peters is charged with stealing two motorcycles and storing them at an address in York.

YORK, Pa. — A Shrewsbury man is facing charges after he was found in possession of two stolen motorcycles.

Destin Peters, 19, is facing receiving stolen property charges for his role in the incident.

On Nov. 20, 2020 a member of the York County Police were investigating a separate matter when they found two motorcycles on the back porch of a home in the 3900 block Eastgate Drive in York.

The homeowner told police that she did not know who the two motorcycles - a 2020 SSR and a 2019 SSR dirt bike - belonged to.

Officers ran the vehicle identification numbers through county control and determined that the motorcycles were reported stolen to Newberry Township Police on Nov. 17.

Officers then determined after receiving additional information that Peters stole the motorcycles and was storing them at this address.