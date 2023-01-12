Shots fired in York Wednesday night leads to seizure of ghost guns, two arrested

Two people inside the home, both 19 years old, were arrested for outstanding warrants.

YORK, Pa. — York police responding to a call for shots fired led to the arrest of two individuals on outstanding warrants.

According to police, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Queen Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, a witness stated that the suspects were inside of a residence on 608 S. Queen Street.

Officers were able to get a search warrant for the home. With the assistance of members of the York County Quick Response Team, officers searched the residence and found several people inside, as well as two ghost guns equipped with auto sears.

Two individuals inside the residence, both 19 years old, were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Further evidence processing will be conducted to determine possession of the seized items.