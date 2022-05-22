Suspect in custody after shooting at York County Walmart

According to county dispatch, the shooting was reported at around 4:40 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Walmart in York County on Sunday.

Around 4:40 p.m. on May 22, Newberry Township Police say they received a call detailing a potential active shooter situation at the Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township.

Police say they arrived arrived within one minute of receiving the call.

"Officers encountered an individual who identified himself as an off-duty officer who actually had the suspect detained at that point," said Steven Lutz, Chief of Newberry Township Police.

Chief Lutz says an off-duty Pennsylvania Capitol Police Officer detained the suspect and after securing the suspect's handgun, authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

"He [the victim] was being attended by a tact medic and other bystanders that had secured a place to turning kit on his wound as well as took other life saving measures," Lutz explained.

Police say the two men knew each other and met up at the Walmart. However, it isn't clear exactly what exactly led up to the shooting.

"Bystanders have said that they were actually being cordial with one another then something happened that resulted in this today," Lutz said.

While everyone evacuated the Walmart safely and there were no other injuries, Chief Lutz says this investigation is ongoing and the suspect is in custody. As a result, police say there is no threat to the public.