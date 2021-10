Lancaster City 911 says they received reports about the shots at 2:25 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (3:16 p.m.): Park City Center is now closed until Monday. Police say there is no immediate danger or threat to the public at this time

Officials say that there are reports of shots fired at Park City Center in Lancaster.

There's no word on any injuries at this point.