Shots fired near Lebanon school stadium

The gunshots were heard 15 minutes after the end of Friday night's football game.

LEBANON, Pennsylvania — Lebanon City Police say shots were fired outside a school stadium on Friday night following a football game.

On Friday, just before 10 p.m., an on-duty Lebanon School District Police Officer heard gunshots being fired outside the stadium located on the 300 block of North 8th Street.

According to police, the football game had ended 15 minutes before the shots were fired and most of the spectators had already left.

School officials and police helped the remaining spectators to calmly exit the stadium without further incident.

During their investigation, officers searched the area and found one unspent bullet and seven expended casings between Church and Lehman Street, on the 300 block of New Street.

The evidence was found just one and a half blocks east of the stadium.

Police say no damage was found on vehicles or buildings in the area and there were no other calls about shots fired.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Police say there is no indication that anyone at the football game was targeted.