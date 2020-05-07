Shots fired at Lancaster County party

Police say three vehicles were struck but no one was injured.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say shots were fired at a large and disruptive party in a Manheim Township home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Newton Road shortly before 1:00 a.m. for reports of a large and disruptive party at a home. Police say that while they were responding to the location, they were advised that shots were being fired at the same location.

As police arrived on the scene they saw people running and using vehicles to flee. Police detained some of the people and questioned them.

Based on their investigation, police determined that one person had hosted the party which had more than 100 attendees both inside and outside the home and that a fight broke out which resulted in two unknown people firing multiple rounds outside of the home.

Officers say they recovered numerous shell casings and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that had been reported stolen in York.

Three vehicles were struck during the shooting but no one was injured, according to police.