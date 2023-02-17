Shots fired call leads to assault, stalking charges in Lancaster

Jarvis Jamison, 33, allegedly pistol whipped a victim, which caused the gun to fire. The firearm had been reported as lost by its owner.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police arrested a man accused of assaulting a victim at Shogun Steak House on Feb. 14.

Officers originally responded to the scene around 10:04 p.m. for a report of shots fired, but witness statements and evidence gathered showed that no one suffered gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Witnesses at the scene said that Jarvis Jamison, 33, of no fixed address, allegedly pistol whipped a victim, causing the gun to fire.

Police located a single .45 caliber shell casing in front of the restaurant. Officers' further investigation allegedly revealed that Jamison fled in a burgundy Mercury Sable, which was later found parked in the 600 block of North Lime Street.

After determining which apartment in the block the vehicle was associated with, officers say they took the suspect into custody without incident.

A search of the apartment allegedly revealed a loaded .45 caliber Springfield XD 45 gun, which had been reported lost by its owner.

Jamison was charged with persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, stalking, possessing instruments of a crime and city ordinance discharging of firearms.