According to York County 911 Dispatch, the county coroner is responding to a shooting at the 500 block of Walnut Street.

YORK, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a suspected fatal shooting in York on Monday night.

Officials say they responded to reports of shots fired around 7:20 p.m.