YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner has responded to a shooting at the Asian Best restaurant in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the first block of N. Penn St. just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

York City Police say they believe an owner of the restaurant shot and killed an attempted robber.

More information is expected to be released.