Man injured after shooting in York, police investigating

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early morning hours Sunday in York.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday on the 700 block of McKenzie Street, according to York City Police.

Responding officers learned a 24-year-old male victim had sustained a non-life-threatening injury due to a gunshot wound. He was treated at an area hospital, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.