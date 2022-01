York County 911 Dispatch says reports of the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 on the 800 block of East Gas Avenue.

YORK, Pa. — Police are responding to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of East Gas Avenue in York City.

York County 911 Dispatch says reports of the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to officials, a 45-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.