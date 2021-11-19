x
Shooting in York sends one to the hospital

The shooting occurred in the area of West King Street and Hokes Mill Road, according to authorities.
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a report of a shooting in York yesterday afternoon.

On Nov. 18 around 3 p.m., a shooting occurred in the area of West King Street and Hokes Mill Road, according to authorities.

Officials confirm one person was shot and transported to York Hospital after sustaining injuries. 

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with further information can contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514. 

