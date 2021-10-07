One person taken to hospital after shooting in York

Police say that one person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in York.

YORK, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred in the area of S. Sherman St. and E. King St. around 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Police say that while responding to another call, an officer came upon a shooting in progress in the 800 block of E. King St.

Authorities say that the officer began returning fire directed towards one of the shooters, who fled the scene.

As a result of the shooting, one person, unrelated to the shooting was taken to the hospital.

The investigation of the incident is being handled by the York City Police, with the officer's use of force being reviewed by Pa. State Police.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.