Man dead after shooting in York; police investigating

A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in York, and police are investigating.

On Oct. 3, around 5:13 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of E. Poplar St. in York.

Once on scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.