Man dead after shooting in York; police investigating

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
On Oct. 3, around 5:13 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of E. Poplar St. in York.
Once on scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
York City Police continue to investigate and anyone with information can contact them at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.