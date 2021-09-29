Two men injured after shooting in York

Police are continuing to investigate after two men were injured in the shooting.

Authorities say on Sept. 28 around 12:30 a.m., they responded to the 500 block of Maryland Ave. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated at an area hospital, and authorities say they are expected to survive.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.