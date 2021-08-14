Shooting in Swatara Township sends one to the hospital; police investigating

Police say there is no danger to the public.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police is investigating a shooting in the early hours of Saturday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of Derry Street around 12:40 a.m. for a person that had been shot. The victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, officers determined the shooting had actually happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 8300 block of Presidents Drive.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

