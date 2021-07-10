Shooting at Dauphin County apartment complex leaves one man dead

Police say witnesses at the scene claimed to have heard gunshots and saw suspects running from the scene on foot, while others left in a motor vehicle.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A shooting at a Dauphin County apartment complex has left one man dead.

According to a police report, on Oct. 7 around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the Swatara Township apartment complex for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered one man dead in the parking lot of the complex.

Police say witnesses at the scene claimed to have heard gunshots and saw suspects running from the scene on foot, while others left in a motor vehicle.

The area was quickly contained and searched by the responding officers, but the suspects were not located.

Family members were notified of the victim's death. His identity will not be released at this time, according to police.