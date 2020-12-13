Shooting sends one to the hospital in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting in York on Saturday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 1st block of East College Avenue around 4:17 p.m. for a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.
Police are investigating this crime and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-324-2168, email Lt. Jay at jjay@yorkcity.org, call York County Crime stoppers at 755TIPS, or call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204.