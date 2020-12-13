Shooting sends one to the hospital in York

The 42-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting in York on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 1st block of East College Avenue around 4:17 p.m. for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.