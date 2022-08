The shooting reportedly occurred on the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

It is unclear at this time why the incident took place or if any arrests have been made.