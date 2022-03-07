Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Lower Paxton Township

Devon Siar, 20, is accused of shooting another man multiple times early Saturday morning. The victim is expected to survive, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County have charged a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting that left a man injured.

Devon Siar, 20, was taken into custody Saturday by police investigating the shooting, which occurred at 4:45 a.m. on March 5 in the area of Valley Road and Ridgeview Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Police say a male victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to police.

After an investigation, police identified Siar as a suspect and took him into custody.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related offenses, according to police.