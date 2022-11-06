State police investigating shooting that left 1 dead in Cumberland County

Police say the man who fired the gun remained at the scene until they arrived.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Cumberland County early Sunday.

Police say an argument between two men escalated into a physical fight that ended in a shooting in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m.

State police identified the victim to be Milton D. Washington, 29, of Harrisburg.

Police say the man who fired the gun remained at the scene, at the intersection of North Queen Street and Coover Avenue, until they arrived.

State police continue to investigate.